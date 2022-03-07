UTAH (ABC4) – It’s already that time of year, as we get ready for longer days and shorter nights — Daylight Saving Time is here, heralding the beginning of springtime.

Don’t forget to set your clocks forward this Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 2 a.m.

Although many may be excited about the extra sunshine, many folks will struggle with the time change, with studies linking the event to increased traffic accidents, higher rates of stroke, and a rise in heart attacks.

Over 70 countries participate in Daylight Saving Time each year, but the beginning and end dates vary from one to another. Only two states — Arizona and Hawaii — do not observe Daylight Saving Time.

Not a fan of changing the clocks twice a year? You aren’t alone.

Legislation aiming to abolish the practice has been proposed by Utah lawmakers in the past, but none have yet passed.

Most recently this month, another bill, S.B. 175, sponsored by Sen. Dan McCay, is the latest attempt to end the time-switching practice. So far, no final ruling has been passed.

The Cleveland Clinic offers some tips to make the transition easier if you’ve struggled in the past:

Start preparing a few days early. About a week before “spring forward” by going to bed 15 to 30 minutes earlier than your usual bedtime. Your body needs that bit of extra time to make up for the lost hour.

Stick to your schedule. Be consistent with eating, social, bed and exercise times during the transition to Daylight Saving Time. Exposing yourself to the bright light in the morning will also help you adjust.

Don’t take long naps. Shutting your eyes mid-day is tempting, especially if you’re feeling sluggish. But avoiding naps is key for adjusting to the time change, as long daytime naps could make it harder for you to get a full night’s sleep. “If you have to take them, take them early and for no longer than 20 minutes,” doctors say.

Avoid coffee and alcohol four to six hours before bedtime. Alcohol prohibits you from getting quality sleep, so avoid it late at night.

For now, Utahns will still have to change their clocks twice a year, with the Daylight Saving Time set to end on November 6.