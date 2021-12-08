Here’s how you can get free Raising Cane’s for a year

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A new Raising Cane’s location will be celebrating its grand opening on Tuesday, Dec. 14, and the chicken chain is preparing to award free Raising Cane’s to a special customer during the event.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 7 a.m. at the new restaurant which will be located at 3346 S. 5600 W. in West Valley City. The local event will also feature a mini Christmas concert performance from the Granger High School Band at 5 p.m.

“We’re super excited to continue our growth throughout the Salt Lake City area and can’t wait to start sharing our ONE LOVE with the West Valley City Community,” said Restaurant Leader Whitney Mapson. “Our new Restaurant is in a great location and we’ve hired some incredible Crewmembers who will join us as we work to become an integral part of this Community. We have a lot of fun things planned for our grand opening and we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone!”

Raising Cane’s will be accepting entries from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. for its “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older free Raising Cane’s for a year. Winners will be announced at 8:30 a.m. and customers must be present to win the prize. The first 100 dine-in customers will also receive a free Cane’s T-shirt.

The West Valley location will serve customers through its mobile app, takeout, dine-in, double drive-thru, and on its expansive patio. The restaurant will be open from 9 a.m. to midnight.

This will be Raising Cane’s third location to open in Utah.

The company announced on Monday a fourth location that is set to open in January in the Riverdale area.