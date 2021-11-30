Here’s how you can get free ‘Cane’s Sauce’ from Raising Cane’s

(ABC4) – Can you guess what sauce or condiment consumers recently said they found most crave-able? If you guessed Raising Cane’s ‘Cane’s Sauce,’ you guessed right!

According to the survey, Raising Cane’s took first place with a whopping 47.9% of consumers voting in favor of the signature sauce, followed by In-N-Out Burger which came in at 24.7%, and then Zaxby’s at 15.5%.

In honor of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers being voted number one — with a whopping 20-point lead over 2nd place — the chicken chain announced on Tuesday that it will be giving away free Cane’s Sauce to all Caniac Club Members for the entire month of December, a press release says.

On every Wednesday in December, one free Cane’s Sauce will be loaded to every Caniac Club Card in December —five in total for each member.

“At Raising Cane’s, we take pride in our iconic Cane’s Sauce, and we are so honored to have it recognized by our Customers as the best sauce in the business,” said Todd Graves, Raising Cane’s Founder and Co-CEO. “Our Cane’s Sauce is made fresh daily by our hardworking Restaurant Leaders and we are so glad it continues to set us apart. In addition to giving away millions of Free Cane’s Sauces in December, we plan on celebrating our sauce into 2022!”

Raising Cane’s describes their signature sauce as ‘tangy with a little bit of spice and full of flavor.’ They pride themselves on using their own proprietary blend of premium seasonings and spices and boast that their Restaurant Leaders – who are sworn to secrecy – make a new batch fresh every day in each Cane’s kitchen.

The company has more than 590 restaurants in 31 states. A third Utah location is already in the works in West Valley City, just months after Raising Canes opened its first chain location in Utah back in early June.

The chicken chain recently began sending half of its corporate staff to restaurants nationwide to fill in as cooks and cashiers amid widespread labor shortages.