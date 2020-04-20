Here’s an update on Sunday’s Amber alert glitch

(ABC4 News) — At 3:33 am on Sunday, Utah residents woke up to an emergency alert on their phones, to find no information about the amber alert that was pushed out. The Department of Public Safety announced it will discontinue those alerts. ABC4’s Jordan Verdadeiro joins us with an update on that story.

After the glitch, the Department of Public Safety announced it will be putting a hold on amber alert pushes on your phones. So they will continue to notify people but it will be though your local news, local law enforcement, as well as a website, alert.utah.gov

The Amber Alert was for missing 4-year-old, Arilyn Crow. She was reportedly abducted by her biological mother — Courtney Crow — who is not her legal guardian. Arilyn has been found and is reported safe. Police say Courtney Crow was arrested and is now facing charges. Joe Dougherty, spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety, said there have been three issues in the past with amber alerts, caused by different things.

“There are three things that we have been working on over time, and we will continue to make improvements to the system. Our goal is to provide a system that Utahns can have confidence in and they can know when they are getting an alert. They can trust that’s an alert they can do something about,” said Doughtery.

