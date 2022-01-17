Here’s a list of the 10 most severe weather disasters of 2021

(ABC4) – The year 2021 was surely eventful, and not just because of the pandemic, but because of the rising number of weather disasters affecting our planet.

Wildfires, hurricanes, tropical storms, tornadoes, hailstorms, and cold and heat waves have all had a tremendous effect on our landscape and our homes and businesses alike. The number of billion-dollar disasters have increased every year since 1980, and according to the National Centers for Environmental Information, in 2021 there were 20 different billion-dollar weather and climate disaster events across the United States, costing us a total of $145 billion.

The year 2021 was the seventh consecutive year in which 10 or more billion-dollar climate disasters affected the United States.

Here’s a list of 10 major disasters from 2021, according to Stacker.com:

10. Six days of severe weather in the North Central region of the United States costs us $1.3 billion and two deaths during the month of August. Hail, high winds, and thunderstorms caused a huge amount of damage in Wisconsin, Nebraska, Illinois, and other central U.S. states. Wind gusts in Wisconsin ranging from 40 to 77 mph caused hundreds of thousands of people to go without power, making it the largest outage a local energy company has ever witnessed.

9. A string of tornadoes in the South and Southeast caused $1.3 billion in damages and the deaths of four people, affecting Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Georgia. Mississippi alone experienced twelve tornadoes in a single night. More than 100,000 people experienced power outages, and South Carolina endured a hailstorm that caused extensive damage to vehicles, power lines, and trees, with “golf ball-sized hail” reported in some areas.

8. A flooding in Louisiana caused $1.4 billion and five deaths, as the area around Lake Charles experienced more than 15 inches of rain during a twelve hour period in May. Mayor of Lake Charles, Nic Hunter, said that more buildings were flooded in May than during both Hurricane Laura and Delta combined. At least 400-500 buildings were flooded, trapping citizens inside.

7. Tornadoes, wind gusts, hail, and flash floods in states throughout the East caused $1.4 billion and the deaths of eight people. A number of tornadoes damaged homes, businesses, and power lines in Georgia and Alabama. Tornadoes across the southeastern U.S. totaled nearly 24 within just a few hours, causing emergency responders to make a wide range of rescues from homes that were collapsing or losing their roofs.

6. Hailstorms in Texas, though not causing any deaths, caused $1.5 billion in damages during the month of April. Additionally, a hailstone sized at 6.4 inches landed near Hondo, Texas (the largest hailstone ever seen in Texas). Hail in urban areas made this storm particularly bad, with baseball-sized hailstones shattering car windows throughout Fort Worth.

5. Hailstorms in Ohio caused another $1.7 billion in damages, and while states from Illinois to Kentucky experienced softball-sized hail, a combination of high winds and tornadoes uprooted trees and downed power lines throughout Ohio.

4. A string of tornadoes in Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Missouri caused $1.7 billion as well, with Mississippi and Alabama particularly affected, experiencing over 16,000 damaged homes and businesses. A total of 23 tornadoes caused over 30,000 people to lose power, making the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center issue a Level 5 danger warning.

3. Tornadoes, hailstorms, flash flooding, and high winds in Texas and Oklahoma cost $3.2 billion in damages in April. Experts believe that a combination of convection and diurnal heating caused the severe weather. One tornado in the Oklahoma City suburbs hit overnight, making it particularly hard to anticipate.

2. Around 10 million people across the South were left without power after record breaking cold weather in February, costing $20.8 billion and the recorded deaths of 172 people. Many people died throughout Texas due to the cold, and around 73 percent of the U.S. was covered in snow.