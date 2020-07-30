Here comes the extreme heat!

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – Excessive heat is prompting a weather warning in Southern Utah and could bring back to back triple-digit days to Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City averages five days a year at or above 100 degrees, and we’ve already had three this year. A ridge of high pressure continues to build over the Southwestern United States and will strengthen over the region resulting in dangerous heat for many popular Utah spots.

Tracking the building heat on @abc4utah news at 6, 9 & 10….



“Excessive Heat Warning” going into effect tomorrow at noon for @Cityofstgeorge & Washington County. High pressure to greatly impact the entire state!!



Get that #utwx so you know what to expect through the weekend! pic.twitter.com/9ZZBc1fTct — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 30, 2020

St. George and areas throughout Washington County, including Ivins, Hurricane and Springdale, will see temperatures soar and hit triple digit temperatures around 110 degrees for the next few days. The National Weather Service has issued an “Excessive Heat Warning” which goes into effect an noon Thursday and will remain in effect through Saturday at 10 pm.

Related Content Flash flood warnings issued for Kane, Wayne counties in southern Utah

This warning does include Zion National Park, where many hikers will be over the weekend. When a warning of this nature is issued, it means the heat could potentially contribute to a serious increase in heat-related illnesses. Temperature in Utah’s Dixie will soar to 111 by Friday, and in addition to extreme heat during the day, overnights temperatures will only briefly bottom out in the upper 70s offering very little relief.

With the onset of extreme heat, you should limit time outside in direct sunlight. It’s also important to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and check up on relatives and neighbors. People and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Cooling centers may open in your area, and you can take advantage of air conditioning if available.

Extreme heat is on the way!! At quick glance, this is a look at some of the #utwx in our popular cities and the hottest day of the next four…The reason why we are heating up and how long the intense heat hangs on —See you on @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/zO7SZT6dla — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 30, 2020

The Wasatch Front, including Salt Lake, could see back to back triple digits days for the first time this year. The average temperature this time of year in Salt Lake is 94 degrees, and we will stay well above that for the next seven days.

St. George will also see this intense heat hold on for the next seven days, with hot and dry conditions. Winds will become stronger through the weekend, and that could bring on some fire danger concerns as well. Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast.