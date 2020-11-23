Here are the snow totals across Utah on the opening week of ski season

UTAH (ABC4 News) — Ski resorts are opening across Utah as ski season officially gets underway.

Here are the latest snow totals across Utah’s ski resorts as “the greatest snow on earth” begins to fall across the state:

Alta Ski Area: 57 inches of snowfall so far this season, with a 20-inch base layer on its slopes Alta Ski Area is open Monday to Sunday from 9:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Brian Head Ski Resort: 19 inches of snowfall so far this year, with a 10-inch base layer of snow on its slopes. Brian Head Resort is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Brighton Resort: 44 inches of snow has fallen on the slopes of Brighton Resort so far this year. The slopes at Brighton resort have a 20 inch base layer of snow. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Park City Mountain: 37 inches of snow has fallen this year on Park City Mountain, The slopes at Park City Mountain have a 20 inch base layer of snow. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This story will be updated as more resorts open for ski season and snow continues to fall across the state.

