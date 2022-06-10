UTAH (ABC4) – Those living in Utah know there’s a lot to love about the Beehive State.

Whether you’re searching for easy access to outdoor sports, looking for the best school district for your children or moving for a new job, choosing a Utah neighborhood to call home is an important decision.

A new report by Niche takes a closer look at the best places to live in Utah in 2022. The study considered a multitude of factors to determine its rankings.

Using data from a variety of sources including the U.S. Census and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the study found the best neighborhoods and areas to live in Utah today. Did your neighborhood make the list?

Here are the best places to live in Utah in 2022:

Greater Avenues East Liberty Park Wasatch Hollow Central City/Liberty Wells Kaysville Sugarhouse Park City Centerville North Logan River Heights East Bench Capitol Hill Providence Farmington Yalecrest Highland Bountiful Foothill/Sunnyside East Central/East Liberty Park Liberty Wells Salt Lake City Millcreek Cottonwood Heights Holladay Snyderville

The study looked at a slew of factors to determine the rankings of each neighborhood including:

General cost of living – Based on the consumer price index and access to affordable housing.

– Based on the consumer price index and access to affordable housing. Higher Education Rate – Percentage of residents who have received a bachelor’s degree or higher.

– Percentage of residents who have received a bachelor’s degree or higher. Housing Grade -Home values, property taxes, housing costs, local schools and more.

-Home values, property taxes, housing costs, local schools and more. Public Schools – Average K-12 Overall Grade for every public school in the area, weighted by the number of students it serves.

– Average K-12 Overall Grade for every public school in the area, weighted by the number of students it serves. Family Grade – School quality, safety and family-friendly living.

– School quality, safety and family-friendly living. Diversity – Ethnic, generational and economic diversity.

– Ethnic, generational and economic diversity. Crime and Safety – The number of violent and property crime rates.

– The number of violent and property crime rates. Job Market – Employment rates, job/economic growth and cost of living.

– Employment rates, job/economic growth and cost of living. Health and Fitness Grade – Community health statistics and access to healthcare.

– Community health statistics and access to healthcare. Outdoor Activities Grade – Weather, air quality and access to parks and other recreational opportunities.

– Weather, air quality and access to parks and other recreational opportunities. Walkability Grade – Proportion of residents that walk or bike, along with proximity of amenities and density of development.

– Proportion of residents that walk or bike, along with proximity of amenities and density of development. Weather Grade – Number of sunny days, precipitation and average temperatures in an area.

To check out the full study on the best places to live in Utah and across the U.S., click here.