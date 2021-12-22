Here are some tips to make sure your pets don’t get sick during the holidays

(ABC4) – Here’s a list of tips from the Humane Society of Utah that can help keep your pets healthy around the holiday season!

Some foods that can cause vomiting, diarrhea, or even liver failure include:

Cooked bird bones, skin, turkey fat, ham, and gravy

Stuffing and other dishes with onions, garlic, grapes, and raisins

Desserts, especially those containing chocolate or xylitol

Try to keep all food and trash out of reach. The table scraps may be tempting for your pet and could cause harm.

It’s not just foods that can be potentially harmful for your furry friends, but also plants, namely Poinsettias, Holly and Mistletoe, Lilies and Daffodils, and Amaryllis.

It’s also a good idea to be mindful of ornaments. The eye-grabbing shapes and colors can suggest that they are edible and can be potentially dangerous if broken.

If you add a new kitten or puppy to your family, keep them safe by getting them vaccinated.

Keep fresh water available to drink. Dogs typically pant more when they feel stressed, so they may require more water on a busy holiday.

Provide your pet with access to a quiet place to be away from the crowds. It will give your pet the option to venture out and visit when they feel like it and help them feel comfortable.

And lastly, don’t forget to spoil them! Give them a treat dispenser, maybe a new toy, or consider playing some dog/cat-friendly YouTube videos in a separate room for them.

After all, they are a part of the family too. So stay safe and enjoy the holidays with your loved ones.