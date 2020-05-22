Here are some dates to mark on your calendar for Utah’s Primary Elections

“I Voted” stickers cover a table at a polling station during the North Carolina primary on Super Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina on March 3, 2020. – Forteen states and American Samoa are holding presidential primary elections, with over 1400 delegates at stake. Americans vote Tuesday in primaries that play a major role in who will challenge Donald Trump for the presidency, a day after key endorsements dramatically boosted Joe Biden’s hopes against surging leftist Bernie Sanders. The backing of Biden by three of his ex-rivals marked an unprecedented turn in a fractured, often bitter campaign. (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP) (Photo by LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images)

Utah (ABC4) — It may seem like Utah’s primary elections have taken a backseat due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are some important dates for your calendar to help stay on top of casting your Primary Election vote in Utah. The following information was found on voteinfo.utah.gov.

RELATED: Switching remaining primaries to vote-by-mail not so easy

June 9, 2020 – June 23, 2020 – Be on the lookout for your ballot in the mail. Your county clerk will be mailing them out during this time. San Juan County residents may receive their ballot at an earlier date. If June 23, 2020 passes and you still have not received your ballot, be sure to contact your county clerk’s office.

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, mail-in ballots for the 2016 General Election are shown at the elections ballot center at the Salt Lake County Government Center, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

June 19, 2020 – In order to register to vote in the June 30, 2020 Primary Election, your county clerk must receive your voter registration information by 5:00 p.m. on June 19.

You can register to vote in two ways. Either register online at voter.utah.gov (you will be required to present a valid Utah ID or driver license) or fill out a paper registration form that must be postmarked by June 19, 2020 and mailed to your county clerk.

June 25, 2020 – Military or overseas voters must request their ballot by this date. Request a ballot online or by submitting a paper form to your county clerk. You can request to receive your ballot through email, fax, or mail. However, if you email or fax your ballot, you must waive your right to a secret ballot.

Note: Military and overseas voters must have their ballot received by their county clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day or send in their ballot by 12:01 a.m. their time on Election Day. Use the Federal Write-in Absentee Ballot if you never received a ballot and would like to vote.

June 30, 2020 – (Utah Primary Elections) Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by this date. Additionally, you can drop off your ballot at a drop box location before 8 p.m. Click here to find your nearest drop box.

Click here to learn about the candidates and issue and here to find voter registration information. Click here to update your ballot mailing address. Click here for voting changes put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 for the Primary Elections.

Latest Posts: