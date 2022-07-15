HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Heber City mother of two, Julie Burns, was allegedly shot and killed on Thursday by her boyfriend, Michael Asman, inside a home while her two daughters were upstairs.

According to court documents, Julie Burns went to Heber City Police last month and filed a police report. Police say a neighbor saw Burns getting punched in the face by Asman and being dragged by his car.

Burns told police if she reported Asman for domestic violence, he had threatened to kill her, but she reported him anyway.

A domestic violence advocate says she stood up for her safety and did the right thing.

“She was an advocate for herself,” says Kimmi Wolf with Utah Domestic Violence Coalition. “This isn’t someone who was fearful of engaging with law enforcement or the criminal court system.”

Asman has since been released on bail and Burns received a pretrial protective order.

“As a society, we are failing victims of domestic violence,” says Wolf.

She said leaving domestic violence situations isn’t easy. In fact, she says victims are most vulnerable when they decide to leave and sometimes she says it’s a risk.

“Even in our best-case scenarios, sometimes it is just the desire of the perpetrator to really commit the final step that neither the perpetrator nor the victim can come back from,” says Wolf.

Wolf said once perpetrators know their victim is leaving, it may potentially cause them to go to the extreme. She said one day they may ask for forgiveness while the next day, they may threaten to kill them.

“When a victim is fearful in engaging in these final steps that could feasibly increase the danger, we need to understand they’re taking a chance,” notes Wolf.

But she wants to make one thing very clear — if you are in a dangerous domestic violence situation there is always help.

“It really is where that person is in their life and how they identify their next steps to help them heal and rebuild their lives,” Wolf said.

She stresses that anyone can call the Utah Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-(800)-897-LINK, whether it’s victims, families, or even preparators who are calling to try and get help.

Wolf said people should call the moment they worry about domestic violence in an effort to try and stop it while getting help before things get worse.