Helping moms out for Mother’s Day with the Salt Lake City Mission

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Community members are inviting the public to celebrate Mother’s Day with the Salt Lake City Mission.

According to the organization, on May 8, the mission will be welcoming families in need with compassion and concern for their welfare by providing meals and relief.

Anyone interested is invited to donate non-perishable food, new and gently used clothing for all ages, hygiene items including women’s personal care products. Financial donations towards the event are also greatly appreciated according to the staff.

If you are planning on partnering with the Salt Lake City Mission this Mother’s Day, an office location for donation drop off is 1151 south and Redwood Road.

For more information check out www.saltlakecitymission.org