Helpful ways to resolve conflict

News

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

It’s not usually the conflict itself that tears people apart, but how you resolve it and the feelings you have towards each other after the conflict. We had Val Baldwin, relationship coach, teaching us about how to resolve conflict in a healthy way.

Baldwin explained that one of the important things we can do is avoid using “you” statements, but rather use “I” statements. This will help them feel less targeted.

It is also very important to be clear about what the issue is, and not expect your partner to read your mind. During the conflict, be appreciative and have respect for what they have done and don’t store things up from previous times.

For more tips from Baldwin, visit her website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories