Helpful ways to resolve conflict

It’s not usually the conflict itself that tears people apart, but how you resolve it and the feelings you have towards each other after the conflict. We had Val Baldwin, relationship coach, teaching us about how to resolve conflict in a healthy way.

Baldwin explained that one of the important things we can do is avoid using “you” statements, but rather use “I” statements. This will help them feel less targeted.

It is also very important to be clear about what the issue is, and not expect your partner to read your mind. During the conflict, be appreciative and have respect for what they have done and don’t store things up from previous times.

For more tips from Baldwin, visit her website.