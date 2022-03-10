SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Local to Utah, the Doyle family has endured a rather bittersweet week.

Mark and his wife Chanelle were over-the-moon with joy in welcoming their second child to the world.

Shortly after, the pair found themselves fearing for their future when Mark was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Mark is planning to start treatment next week at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, but bills have already been stacking one-on-top of the other since the organization remains “out of network.”

Luckily, the Doyle’s have the support of their family and community on their side. Mark’s sister, Stephanie, has taken it upon herself to create a GoFundMe page to raise roughly $20,000 for Mark’s treatment. The page has already surpassed $13,000 after being up for less than a day.

To contribute to the Doyle’s bright future, click here.