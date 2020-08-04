Help stop COVID-19, how to take part in a clinical prevention trial

Utah (ABC4 News) – Are you interested in taking part in a COVID-19 prevention clinical trial?

According to COVID-19 Prevention Network, “Science can’t move forward without your help!”

The COVID-19 Prevention Network, CoVPN, is conducting studies in efforts to find safe and effective vaccines and antibodies for the coronavirus type 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019, COVID-19.

These are studies for preventive vaccines being created to keep people healthy amid the global pandemic.

Officials say these vaccines and antibodies cannot cause SARS-CoV-2 infection or COVID-19 illness. Participants who volunteer to participate in these studies may be exposed to the virus in their everyday lives, but they will not be exposed to the virus as part of the conducted study.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn took to social media sharing a clinical link to a survey for Utah volunteers to look into.

Check out site below if you want to take part in current or future COVID-19 prevention clinical trials. Participation involves completing a short online survey that includes some personal questions. Participation is voluntary.https://t.co/w3Z4zp8N0G — Dr. Angela Dunn (@DrAngelaCDunn) August 3, 2020

All volunteers will be asked to take a survey asking personal questions. Those who chose to take the survey have the potential to be added to a list of volunteers who want to take part in current or future COVID-19 prevention clinical trials.

COVID-19 Prevention Network lists the following different stages of clinical studies to test preventive vaccines and antibodies against COVID-19:

You must be 18 years or older to participate. Learn more from CoVPN.