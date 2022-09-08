SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – ABC4 is teaming up with local leaders as well as community members to take action on the ongoing water-crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. And, we need your help!

Mississippi’s Pearl River flooded due to severe storms in back in August. As a result, the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plan stopped treating the city’s drinking water altogether, leaving 150,000 residents without access to clean drinking water.

On Wednesday, ABC4 launched an initiative to collect bottled water through Friday, September 9 to be donated to elderly Jackson residents who are unable to leave their homes due to the damage caused by the severe weather.

After just one day of donations, ABC4 is excited to share that one trailer has been filled with clean, bottled drinking water to be delivered directly to elderly residents of Jackson.

Though the project is already off to a good start, ABC4 is eager to involve more Utahns in donating to those who need us now more than ever. ABC4’s goal is to receive as many clean-water donations as possible by Friday at 6 p.m. We ask for the community assistance in helping us achieve this goal.

Donations may be made at ABC4 Utah’s studios at 2175 West 1700 South, Salt Lake City, through now until Friday everyday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., or you may click here to donate to a GoFundMe set up by conservationist and entrepreneur Jeremy Roberts to deliver drinking water to Jackson, Mississippi.