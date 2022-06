BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Officers with the Bountiful City Police Department (BCPD) are requesting community assistance in cracking a burglary case.

The suspect allegedly robbed a pharmacy and fled after breaking in.

BCPD notes that while detectives are still investigating the incident, they need anyone with information on the crime or the suspect’s identity to call 801-298-6000 and reference case 220001615.