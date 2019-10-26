Help available for students and teachers after Lone Peak High School lockdown

HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4 News) – Friday was an emotional roller coaster for teachers and students at Lone Peak High School who went through an active shooter school lockdown.

Administrators want parents to speak with their children especially if their mannerisms seem out of the ordinary.

“This was the real deal and they saw things that they normally wouldn’t see in a drill,” said Alpine School District Spokesmen David Stephenson. “They had to hide in the classrooms, and as they left the classrooms they saw officers with guns drawn and it was obviously very nerve-wracking.”

One of those students was Junior Preston Wright who said the lockdown went into place five minutes before lunch.

“We all went to the back of the room. We all thought it was a drill until the lunch bell rang because we never had a lockdown drill that like happened between classes because that would make things a lot more difficult,” said Wright.

He tells ABC4 News the classroom doors were locked and the lights shut off.

“When the teacher got her first email, everybody started to take it real seriously,” he said.

About 30 to 40 minutes later someone came to the classroom.

Wright said “The cop knocked at the door. He came in, everybody like put their hands on their heads (Motioning hands up), and made sure not to look threatening.”

Still scared Wright reacted to the situation.

“When I saw the cop, I only saw the barrel of the gun,” he said. “I jumped behind my teacher’s desk and I’m going, to be honest, but I’m glad it was an officer doing his job, and everybody ended up being safe.”

Alpine School District officials said all 90 schools practice active shooter scenarios and that each school has been doing it for over a year.

“Things went as planned in this situation today. It obviously wasn’t a drill. It was a real lockdown at Lone Peak High School,” said Stephenson.

Roughly 100 law enforcement officials from Salt Lake and Utah County responded to the lockdown.

Each student was searched while officers went room to room. The entire lockdown lasted a little more than two hours.

Administrators said things went the way faculty and students were trained but they may need to talk about it.

“Parents, watch your children and if you see them acting differently than normal, then just have that conversation with them,” Stephenson added. ” Don’t just sweep the situation under the rug, but bring it out in the open and talk to your child. Especially if you see that they are acting differently than normal.

Extra guidance counselors and social workers will be available to students throughout the weekend and into next week who may have been traumatized by Friday’s lockdown.

