HEBER, Utah (ABC4) – The Heber City Police Department (HCPD) has requested the communities assistance in investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred on August 23.

Police say that a Heber City Crossing Guard was hit in the crosswalk at the Old Mill Elementary crossing on Mill Road at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

HCPD reports that the driver of the suspect vehicle hit the guard and fled northbound on Mill Road.

Law enforcement describes the suspect vehicle as a black SUV with an adult female driver.

Anyone who witnesses, or has information or leads in this case in advised to contact HCPD at (435) 654-3040 or Wasatch County Dispatch at (435) 654-1411.

The crossing guard sustained minor injuries but police report he is expected to make a full recovery.