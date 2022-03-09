HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Heber City police officer played deliveryman during his shift the other night.

Officer Carajal was assisting an arrest when he noticed a DoorDash food order in the suspect’s vehicle.

Sticking to his duties of serving the community, be it one-way-or-another, he took it upon himself to complete the delivery.

Upon his arrival, a very confused woman answered the door.

A man came up behind her, and after Carajal explained the situation, he accepted the delivery and thanked the officer for his kind efforts.

