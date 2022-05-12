SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Drivers are left with a slick commute this morning as heavy overnight rain covered many parts of Utah.

The weather system knocked out electricity for thousands of residents in Salt Lake City and has caused multiple crashes along I-15.

Rocky Mountain Power was notified of the outage around 3:30 a.m. Power has since been restored to some customers, but over 850 residents are still without electricity as of 7 a.m.

The cause of the outage is not yet known and crews are still investigating while working to restore power.

As snowfall and moisture cover higher altitudes in Utah today, road conditions will be icy and dangerous.

Those heading to higher elevations should note that Traction Laws are in effect for both Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons. The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says drivers heading up SR-190 and SR-210 must be equipped with snow tires or traction devices.

As snowfall and moisture cover roads in Utah today, drivers are being asked to slow down and drive carefully.