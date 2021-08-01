Heavy rain, 60 mph winds, lightning slam Davis County area

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Dramatic video from ABC4 TV Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy shows intense rainfall and flooding in Davis County.

According to Brophy, between 1-2 inches of rain slammed Bountiful, which was joined with 60 mile-per-hour wind, and plenty of lightning.

NOW: Severe surge of monsoon moisture drags thunderstorms into Northern Utah. Iron, Tooele & Davis County seeing flash flooding.



1-2” slammed Bountiful — heavy rain, 60mph wind, abundant/dangerous lightning.



See you on @abc4utah news at 10 — don’t drive flooded roads #utwx pic.twitter.com/6eXboejJ5G — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) August 2, 2021

Sudden and heavy rain all across the Wasatch Front has caused plenty of issues on the road. Residents are advised to avoid the streets and if encountering flooding, to turn around.

Flooding and road closures have impacted Iron County, Tooele County, and downtown Salt Lake City.

Big Cottonwood Canyon is also closed.

ABC4 will continue to provide updates on the situations throughout the state.