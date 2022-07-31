SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Saturday started out innocent enough but then the clouds opened up throughout southern Utah and within the space of 90 minutes we had two Flash Flood Warnings in Washington County and three Areal Flood Advisories in San Juan and Grand Counties. Most of those areas saw near or above an inch of rain in a very short time and there was flooding in low lying and poor drainage areas.



Tomorrow will see a little bit less of that, but there is still the potential for the rains and thunderstorms to bring about a lot of rain quickly. We’ll be monitoring this throughout the day here at ABC4.com and in our evening news shows. But the best thing to do is keep an eye to the sky and if you see dark clouds coming, get inside – safer is always better. We will still see a “Probable” rating in most of our national parks so if you’re planning on being out in those areas, please take extra precaution.



In northern Utah we had a little moisture in the upper elevations, but heat was still the main focus. Salt Lake City hit 100 for the 20th time this year – one short of the record for number of 100+ days for a year. It is very likely that we’ll be tying that record tomorrow as we are looking at 101 for a high in the Capitol City. Northern Utah can look for some moisture coming its way with a monsoonal push coming through. This should hit at the start of the work week and stick around for a few days. With this latest surge we can expect to see some rain in much of Utah over the next few days. All of this moisture will also bring down the temperature for a few days. We’ll still be in the lower 90’s but it will be a nice break from the triple digits we’ve been seeing.



Bottom Line? Scattered storms down south and heat up north continue, but changes are coming.

