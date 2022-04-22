DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Lily Virga, 9, was on her way to school in the car with her father, when he crashed his car.

“I went in and had to tell my students that the Life Flight was my student and that we needed to be thinking about her and be supportive of her.”

Lily was airlifted to the hospital with an injury to her lungs, bleeding in her brain, burns on her body, and other injuries.

According to arresting records, Lily’s father was driving while his blood alcohol content (BAC) was three times the legal limit.

After seven weeks of fighting for her life in the hospital, Lily has finally returned home.

“It’s been little milestones like that every day,” says Shaun Lindberg, Lily’s stepdad. “And every single one of them is overwhelming. It’s so happy to see how far she’s come.”

Karlene Lindberg, Lily’s mother, says Lily is expected to make a full recovery and will be back at school starting Monday.

“She’s been fighting harder than anyone I’ve ever seen,” Lindberg says. “She’s truly a miracle and an inspiration.”

Lily’s teacher, Noel Markle also said Lily’s recovery is nothing short of a miracle

“I’m so overjoyed,” says Markle. “We didn’t know this day would happen, so I’m so thankful and grateful to be a part of this and a part of her journey.”