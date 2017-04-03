Heartbroken family remembers alleged abuse victim

UPDATE (1/22/2020) – A man, who for years tried to convince others he did not kill his girlfriend, has finally accepted responsibility for her death, according to Sanpete Messenger.

Anthony Christensen entered a guilty plea to first-degree felony murder, and second-degree felony obstruction of justice on Tuesday in 6th District Court in Sanpete County.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 4, 2020.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Utah (ABC4 Utah) A central Utah man is in jail after his live-in girlfriend was found dead in their home Friday.

While Sanpete County prosecutors wait to file formal charges, Kammy Edmunds’ family says her death came after months of domestic violence.

The 34-year-old’s body was found in her home on 300 North, a house she shared with her two children and new boyfriend Anthony Christensen.

“He did this to my family I don’t understand why he would take something so beautiful and destroy it.” Debbie Rocco said, Edmunds’ aunt.

While prosecutors haven’t yet filed formal charges, the 35-year-old was arrested in connection with her death.

Edmunds’ car was found in a dry creek bed east of Mount Pleasant. The family says Christensen told police she walked home from the crash, only to die later from her injuries.

“I knew she would always be there for me. I knew I could always depend on her. We were always still great friends,” Donny Lopez said, father of Edmunds’ two young children.

Her family said she died of blunt force trauma to the head, the last blow after three months of hidden abuse.

“She always had a reason for it. She always had a reason for the bruising, for why things were the way they were. She wouldn’t let anybody know that something was going on,” Rocco said.

Edmunds is remembered as a loving mother who adored her 4 and 12-year-old children. Her family says her infectious laugh would lighten any room.

Edmunds’ family begs anyone in a domestic violence situation to get help before it’s too late. Call the National Domestic Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

The family has set up an account for donations at Wells Fargo to pay for funeral expenses.

Charges against Christensen aren’t expected to be filed until next week.