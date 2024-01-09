SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Biden-Harris Administration announced Tuesday that two Utah school districts will receive new buses as part of the Investing in America Agenda.

Guadalupe School has been selected to receive four clean school buses and Morgan School District was selected to receive two, all as part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency‘s first Clean School Bus Program Grants Competition.

The buses come as part of the EPA’s commitment to protecting children and improving air quality, a press release states.

The transportation company providing the buses, Highland Electric Fleets, will reportedly receive $12,226,000 to purchase the six new buses in Utah, as well as 49 new buses for school districts in Colorado.

According to EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker, the investments will eliminate harmful diesel pollution and create safer, healthier environments in our communities.

EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said that EPA is accelerating the transition to electric and low-emission school buses in the U.S., helping to secure a healthier future where children can breathe cleaner air.

“I’ve sat next to students on their very first clean school bus ride and their excitement reflects the power of good policy,” Regan said. “Thanks to President Biden’s historic investments in America, thousands more school buses will hit the road in school districts across the country, saving school districts money and improving air quality at the same time.”

By accelerating the transition to low- and zero-emission vehicles, these buses will reportedly improve air quality for children and their families and advance environmental justice, all while boosting the economy and creating good-paying jobs, according to the press release.

Air pollution from older diesel engines is reportedly linked to asthma and other conditions that can harm student health, sometimes causing them to miss school, the press release states. Phasing out these older engines, which EPA said disproportionally affect communities of color and Tribal communities, will ensure cleaner air for students, bus drivers, school staff, and the communities the buses drive through.

EPA’s Clean School Bus Program was adopted under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, providing $5 billion in funding to transform school buses across the nation, the press release states. The Clean School Bus Program reportedly funds electric buses, producing zero tailpipe emissions, as well as propane and compressed natural gas buses, resulting in lower tailpipe emissions compared to the older diesel buses.