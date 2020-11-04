Healthcare enrollment now open until Dec. 15, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The healthcare marketplace is now open for enrollment for 2022. Utahns can enroll for health care at www.healthcare.gov.
The good news is healthcare premiums will decrease in 2021, the third year in a row, prices have come down, and most shoppers will have more plan choices.
Enrollment is only open 45 days from Nov, 1, to Dec. 15, 2020.
Doing it early can help you secure affordable, comprehensive, and life-saving coverage.
According to a release from HealthCare.gov, here are five things you should know about signing up for coverage.
- Sign up by December 15th. Open Enrollment starts on November 1st, but you must take action by December 15th, no matter if you’re returning or this is your first time getting covered. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the greatest health insurance losses in American history. Demand for coverage will be significantly higher this year, so beat the rush and sign up early.
- Coverage could be cheaper than you think. Last year at HealthCare.gov, 9 in 10 people qualified for financial help to make their monthly premiums more affordable. 4.7 million uninsured people were eligible for a plan with a $0 monthly premium.
- Shop and save. If you had coverage through HealthCare.gov for 2020, you should come back to update your information and compare your options for 2021. Every year, plans and prices change; you could save money by switching to a new plan that still meets your needs.
- COVID-19 is raging across America, and there’s no end in sight. Accidents happen, and people get sick. Health insurance protects you from the unexpected.
- Free help is available. If you have questions about signing up or want to talk through your options with a trained professional, free help is just a quick call away. Call 1-800-318-2596, visit localhelp.healthcare.gov or make a one-on-one appointment now.
- Utah election results and the heartwarming story of a boy and his new bike
- Dept. of Public Safety’s Crime Lab Biology Team receives award from Governor
- Collin Kartchner, a life remembered
- Italian Sandwich from Grove Market & Deli
- New record for hospitalized Utahns, 2,110 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, six new deaths
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.