Healthcare enrollment now open until Dec. 15, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The healthcare marketplace is now open for enrollment for 2022. Utahns can enroll for health care at www.healthcare.gov.

The good news is healthcare premiums will decrease in 2021, the third year in a row, prices have come down, and most shoppers will have more plan choices.

Enrollment is only open 45 days from Nov, 1, to Dec. 15, 2020.

Doing it early can help you secure affordable, comprehensive, and life-saving coverage.

According to a release from HealthCare.gov, here are five things you should know about signing up for coverage.