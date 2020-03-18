Working from home? Here’s how to look better on FaceTime, Skype

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Working from home these days amid the global coronavirus pandemic? You’re obviously not alone, as millions of Americans keep their social distance and work remotely to keep from spreading COVID-19.
Related: Kevin Durant among 4 Nets to test positive for new coronavirus
However, if you’d like to make sure you look professional in front of your coworkers while working from home during a FaceTime, Skype or Zoom meeting chat, follow some of our lighting and camera tips below:
- Make sure the camera is directly in front of you, and position your web camera to be at or slightly above your eye line. Place your laptop on a stack of books or a small box to raise the height if needed. Don’t look down at your phone or have the web camera below your face/shooting up, because it’s unflattering. Try to angle the camera so you are in the center of the screen.
- Avoid stark overhead lighting right above your head. It creates unflattering shadows. Instead, place a desk lamp or a lamp with a shade just above and behind your webcam so it shines down on your face from the front at an angle, in a diffused way. Turn off any harsh fluorescent lighting and close blinds if they are to your side or behind you. If you don’t have a light, you can fake one by pulling up a blank document and having the white screen reflect on your face.
- Don’t sit with your back to a window or other bright light source. It creates a backlight – your face will be in the shadows and difficult to see, and the background will be too bright.
- Find a spot with lots of natural light if possible, or choose a room with good overall lighting. It’s ok to face the window – just don’t have it behind you. Put your phone in selfie mode or turn on your webcam, and move your laptop around a bit. You’ll see that moving around in the same room can change the lighting dramatically.
- Don’t sit too close to a webcam. It’s a wide-angle lens, and it will exaggerate things that are close to it, for example, your nose and your chin.
- It can be tough – but don’t look at yourself or the other person on the computer screen. Instead, look directly into the camera. It gives the appearance of eye contact.