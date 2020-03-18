Working from home? Here’s how to look better on FaceTime, Skype

WASHINGTON (WLNS) - Yesterday, President Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force issued new guidelines to help protect Americans during the global coronavirus outbreak.

The new recommendations are simple to follow and every American can help slow the virus’ spread:

The guidelines build on the CDC’s general recommendations to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Americans should continue practicing strict personal hygiene, including washing hands regularly for at least 20 seconds at a time and wiping down surfaces in the home often.