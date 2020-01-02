Why your New Year’s resolution diet won’t work

MURRAY (ABC4 News) – You’ve most likely have seen a lot your social media feed filled with New Year’s resolutions about losing weight and dieting.

But experts say that’s not really a good idea because most diets fail because they are not sustainable, and they should focus more on an eating lifestyle that you can establish for the rest of their lives.

”Let’s say you change one small behavior and you establish a new habit, for example, eating one more vegetable a day, do that for a few weeks you can check that off as habit now, gonna keep doing that then move on to the next habit of behavior,” said Julie Opp, Registered Dietician with Intermountain.

She says it’s best to take small baby steps, that are easier to achieve, you’re more prone to reaching those health goals.

