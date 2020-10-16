Virtual walk shines a light on neurofibromatosis

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – For two-year-old Ryker Stevens and his family, the Coronavirus Pandemic is challenging because of Ryker’s health. The Stevens Family take extra precaution to stay healthy due to Ryker being a high-risk child who is immunocompromised. Ryker has neurofibromatosis, which is a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body and affects one in 3,000 people of all populations. There is no cure for neurofibromatosis as of yet.

Ryker and his family are creating awareness and raising money for the Children’s Tumor Foundation, a group focused on ending NF (neurofibromatosis) through research. The foundation is hosting a virtual “Shine A Light NF Walk” in Utah on Saturday, October 17, 2020. The public is invited to join to support the cause and learn more about NF.

This year’s annual fundraiser, like so many others, is going virtual due to COVID-19 safety concerns. The Stevens and other participants will be walking around their own neighborhoods and sharing videos of their walk on the event website.

Ryker’s parents say COVID-19 has created some extra challenges for them, financially and in regards to Ryker’s medical care. The Stevens say they are coping as best they can and focus on keeping Ryker healthy.

You can support Ryker’s fundraising campaign online. His goal is to raise $500.