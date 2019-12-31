Tips for making New Year’s Resolutions stick

CLEVELAND CLINIC (ABC4 News) – Many people make New Year’s resolutions, but surveys show most of us throw in the towel by February.

Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Scott Bea says the biggest roadblock is getting a new habit off the ground.

“Starting is the hardest part; getting it started because we’ll think about it. And when we think about the habit change, it makes us uncomfortable. If we then back away from it, our discomfort goes away, so avoidance becomes rewarded pretty quickly. Stopping through that discomfort, to get it started, accept, willingly that discomfort, is a great way to get rolling,” said Scott Bea, PsyD, Cleveland Clinic.

Doctor Bea says there’s a place deep in our brains where habits are formed.

With resolutions, we’re usually trying to replace an old habit with a new one and that takes time.

“There’s some studies that suggest that that will take anywhere from 63 to 66 days – a little bit longer than people like or think – it depends on the individual, and it depends on the behavior we’re trying to change. But I think we just have to stick with it until it becomes us,” said Bea.

Habit change is difficult, so don’t be too hard on yourself, or surprised, if you don’t succeed on the first, second or even third try.

“Rather than saying ‘I failed,’ saying, ‘you know, I didn’t reach my goal, but I learned an awful lot.’ Try to rejuvenate that intention, and that determination, and that willingness to make another run at it.”

If you can get past the initial discomfort, Doctor Bea says there’s a good chance your new habit will stick.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:





