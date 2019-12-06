Study: Measles virus can erase immune system’s ‘memory’

Two studies show the measles virus can make the body forget how to fight off other infections

(CNN Newsource)- Two new studies shows measles makes patients highly susceptible to other diseases.

Harvard Medical School researchers found the measles virus can destroy anti-bodies.

That means it erases the body’s ability to fight off infections it was previously immune to.

Scientists call this “Immune Amnesia” and say measles can wipe out up to 73 percent of a patient’s protective anti-bodies.

They can be acquired again if the patient is exposed to the illness after the measles infection has run its course.

The studies were published in the peer-reviewed journals Science and Science Immunology.

