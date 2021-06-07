See how to save a life during a heart attack

CPR, if performed immediately, could double or even triple the chance of survival of a heart attack

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Only about 46 percent of people who experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest receive the immediate help that they need before professional help arrives, according to the American Heart Association. The AHH says that CPR, if performed immediately, could double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.

The CPR Anytime kit allows anyone to learn basic lifesaving skills in about 20 minutes. The kit includes a DVD featuring practice-while-watching segments, an inflatable Mini Anne personal CPR manikin, A CPR reminder card, a replacement manikin lung, 2 manikin wipes, and instructions for use. WCF Insurance is a committed supporter of AHA. WCF has funded 100 CPR Anytime Kits to customers and agents.

The American Heart Association is hosting the 36th Annual Heart & Stroke Ball Digital Experience from 7-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021. The event includes a live auction, survival stories and a special performance by Lady A. The Heart & Stroke Ball will also celebrate the amazing work AHA staff, volunteers and the medical community have been able to accomplish during the COVID-19 pandemic -from funding of blood pressure equipment and resources to 8 federally qualified health centers to funding more than $10 million in research grants.

Visit the American Heart Association to learn how you can help in a cardiac arrest emergency. Watch the Hands-Only CPR instructional video and share it with others.

To learn more about the Utah Heart & Stroke Ball, visit UtahHeartBall.heart.org.