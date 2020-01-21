Second Primary Children’s Hospital to be built in Lehi

Miller family to donate $50 million toward the project, the single largest gift they even given to any organization

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – Intermountain Healthcare announced at a press conference Tuesday that they plan to build the nation’s model health system for children by devoting $500 million or more to pediatric-specific projects, programs and facilities to serve the Intermountain West.

The $500 million dollars inspired Gail Miller and the Miller family to gift the project with an additional $50 million.

The $50 million dollar gift is the single largest gift the Miller family has even given to any organization.

The plan for the new system for children is made possible through the free-standing Primary Children’s Hospital, the strength of Intermountain Healthcare network and 160 clinics and 24 hospitals and pediatric specialty expertise from the University of Utah.

The new model will expand the Primary Children’s care network that serves children in a 4000,000 square-mile area covering Utah, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Nevada and Alaska.

The new facility, in Lehi, will feature advancements in pediatric research, innovation and technology.

@Intermountain's Katie Welkie announces 2nd @primarychildren campus to be built in @LehiCity to meet growing need for pediatric care in Utah County. New hospital to provide full breadth of ped services, including trauma/emergency care, behavioral health, etc. #CareClosetoHome

Intermountain Healthcare has committed to funding half of the $500 million and more if needed. The Intermountain Foundation will help with the reaming funds through philanthropic support.

Intermountain plans to build the nation’s model health system for children with three components.

Strengthen Primary Children’s Hospital Extend excellence in pediatric care across the Intermountain West Innovatively target emerging children’s health

