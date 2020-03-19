Salt Lake City district to provide emergency kits for families

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salt Lake Education Foundation and school district are working together with community partners to provide emergency “grab and go” food boxes to families.

Beginning March 19, 2020, families will be able to pick up food boxes from the district’s three community learning centers on the following dates from 8:00 a.m until 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18

Friday, March 20

Monday, March 23

Wednesday, March 25

Friday, March 27

The addresses for the Community Learning Centers are:

Rose Park CLC: 1105 W. 1000 N., Salt Lake City, Utah 84116

Liberty CLC: 1078 S. 300 E., Salt Lake City, Utah 84111

Glendale CLC: 1388 S. 1340 W. Navajo Street, Salt Lake City, Utah 84104

In addition to pantry items, emergency kits are available. Each kit includes a bar of soap, a toothbrush, toothpaste, tissues and tips to stop the spread of the germs.

James Yapias, director of the Salt Lake Education Foundation says ” We are grateful that we have amazing community partners like the Utah Food Bank and Latter-Day Saint Charities.”

In preparation for a dramatic increase or students and families needing emergency support during the coronavirus pandemic, the foundation has created an emergency relief fund to support Salt Lake City school district families.

Those interested in donating can go to saltlakeeducationfoundation.org and select “Emergency Relief Fund.”

