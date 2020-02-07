New Primary Children’s hospital aims to bring care ‘closer to home’ with Lehi location

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News)- We’re learning more about Intermountain Healthcare’s second Primary Children’s Hospital campus.
The 38-acre campus will be built near 3300 West and 2100 North in Lehi, and will feature five floors, 66 beds, and a three-story medical office building, with a combined 468,000 square feet.
Doors are expected to open in 2023.
“Traveling with kids, particularly when they are ill, is a real burden on families,” said Katy Welkie, Vice President for Intermountain’s Children Health and CEO Primary Children’s. “The intent of this hospital is to locate it in the high-population growth area with easy access from the freeway and really make the experience for our patients and families better.”
Welkie said by 2040 it’s estimated that there will be as many children, if not more, in Utah County as there are in Salt Lake County.
“This is part of the overarching plan for improving the health and well being of children in Utah and the surrounding Intermountain West. We really hope to have the healthiest kids in Utah–That’s our goal–and this is an important piece of that because it gets kids care closer to home.”
Pediatric care will be delivered by a medical team integrated with Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Pediatric specialists at University of Utah Health will work together with Primary Children’s to bring the best pediatric care possible to the new campus.
Lisa Paletta, RN, was introduced as an administrator of the Primary Children’s Lehi campus. She will oversee the new hospital campus design and construction, and lead the hiring of an administrative team and caregivers.
She says plans for the campus in Lehi include:
Pediatric specialty trauma and emergency services
Pediatric and newborn intensive care units
Medical and surgical unit
Operating rooms and surgical services
Inpatient and outpatient behavioral and mental health services
Safe and Healthy Families clinic
Sleep medicine services
Infusion services
Rehabilitation services
Specialty outpatient clinics
Laboratory services
Imaging services
Additional amenities will include food services, a gift shop and a family-friendly environment.
“We’re bringing care closer to home, closer to where the children are, and bringing all of the specialties together to make access easy and in a family-friendly environment,” Paletta said.
Crews are expected to begin construction on the hospital later this year.
