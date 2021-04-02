New Johnson & Johnson vaccince appts. available Saturday and Sunday in Ogden

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Nomi Health in coordination with the Utah Department of Health announced Friday that they have new appointments available Saturday, April 3 and Monday, April 5 at the Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatre in Ogden.
Nomi health has helped coordinate COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts across the country.
Over the two days, officials say the site is prepared to vaccinate about 1,000 Utahns with the single-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Officials say the registration process is simple, and available in both English and Spanish at https://getmyshot.utah.gov/.
For any questions, the vaccine program helpline is available at (801) 704-5911, where support is also available in both English and Spanish.
The vaccination will take place at Megaplex Theatres at the Junction, 2351 Kiesel Ave in Ogden from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.