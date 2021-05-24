Neighborhood vaccine clinics address COVID-19 vaccine access inequities

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Health officials and community organizations are concerned about certain members of the Utah population not having access to COVID-19 vaccinations, particularly members of Utah’s Spanish-speaking and Latinx community. Andrea Jimenez, the Rapid Response Organizer for Comunidades Unidas (Communities United) in Utah says vaccine equity is a valid concern for a number of reasons, but her group and others are taking action to help increase the access to the vaccine, especially among the Latinx community.

Jimenez says there are specific communities that have less access to the COVID-19 vaccine than other communities, creating vaccine inequity. She says there is a disparity in vaccine rates/low rates for Latinx and other communities of color in Utah, and some barriers that make it more challenging for the Latinx community and other disadvantaged groups regarding vaccine access. And there are hesitancies towards the vaccine within the Latinx community.

To address the vaccine inequity concerns, ABC4 News, in partnership with the Salt Lake County Health Department and Comunidades Unidas, is hosting a neighborhood drive-thru COVID Vaccination clinic on Saturday, May 29 from 9am to 3pm at the ABC4/CW30 Studios located at 2175 West 1700 South in Salt Lake City.

Interested participants should call 801-487-4143 for more information about the drive-thru vaccination clinic. Walk-ins are also welcome. The clinic is open to anyone, 12-years-old or older who qualify for the vaccine.

Visit Comunidades Unidas online as well for more information about COVID-19 resources.