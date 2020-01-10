Losing the fat in your tongue may improve Sleep Apnea

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News/CNN) – If you’re one of the 30 million Americans who snore, choke, gasp or stop breathing during the night, your tongue could be the culprit.

A new study found a connection between having a fat tongue and sleep apnea.

Researchers studied 67 obese patients with obstructive sleep apnea and measured how a 10 percent weight loss would affect their upper airways.

They found that patients who reduced their tongue size by losing overall body fat improved sleep apnea scores bu more than 30 percent.

You can read more on the study here: https://www.atsjournals.org/journal/ajrccm

