Keys to balancing health in 2020

Setting and sticking to your health goals can be challenging. Tommy Snider, the founder of ‘Master Metabolic’ offers simple, realistic tips to help you balance your health during the new year.

Nourishment 60%- giving back to the body and having maximum energy . GIVE vs Take AWAY from your metabolism.

Exercise – resistance training 30% and cardio 10% of your goal

Hydration – 100 oz water per day

Mindset – understand how fitness REALLY works. To change your life its going to take more than 12 weeks. Don’t believe the hype of fad diets.

Environment – understand your sleep, work hours , weekend schedule , travel and how you return from it.

