SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Intermountain Health has a new program that combines mailed prescription pharmacy services with telehealth visits to increase access for Utah women to contraceptives such as birth control.

Intermountain Health said the program is for adult Utah women who are at low risk for complications. Patients need to fill out a form online about their medical history and set up a virtual telephone visit with a pharmacist to discuss the prescription.

If the pharmacist has concerns about a patient’s health history, the patient will be referred to a doctor or advanced practitioner who can help the patient get the most appropriate prescription or treatment. Intermountain Health said the program is especially beneficial for women who want faster access to contraceptives or those who don’t have a primary care or women’s health provider.

“Our biggest goal is to improve healthcare access for patients at a lower cost and this new program does both,” said Intermountain Health Chief Pharmacy Officer Carrie Dunford. “This will make care more convenient for our patients and ensure women anywhere in the state have timely access.”

According to Intermountain Health, many women are not aware registered pharmacists are now allowed to prescribe and dispense basic hormonal contraceptives, such as pills, patches, or vaginal rings directly, without the need to visit a doctor or advanced practice provider.

“Pharmacists complete six years of education and have a wealth of specialized knowledge about medication and its various uses, management, and dosing, as well as how medications can interact with each other,” explained Intermountain Health Senior Medical Director for Women’s Health, Sean Esplin, MD.

Telehealth visits with Intermountain Health reportedly cost $20, and once approved, the prescription can be mailed directly to the patient. Some insurance plans may even cover the telehealth visit as well as the prescription itself.

Esplin said pharmacists are an under-utilized resource for women with low risk for complications to get access to basic birth control. Proof of a check-up with a women’s health provider every two years in order to use the program.

Intermountain Health said their pharmacists work closely with their women’s health providers to facilitate access to care and document medical records to ensure everyone involved with a patient’s care is informed.