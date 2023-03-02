SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Intermountain Health is inviting the public to the “get to the bottom of colon cancer” with a tour of an inflatable colon that will be traveling to different hospitals throughout Utah and Idaho in the month of March.

The tour will give the community an opportunity to get a glimpse of what is inside the human colon. It’s a glimpse that Intermountain Health says not many people get to see. The goal is to bring awareness about colon cancer and the importance of regular screenings.

“This is an interactive opportunity for the public to see what the inside of a colon looks like, said Intermountain Health medical director of gastroenterology and digestive health Nathan Merriman, MD. “As people walk through the 12-foot, 113-pound inflatable colon, it depicts the different stages of colorectal cancer, starting with the earliest stage of a precancerous colon polyp. We hope this helps educates people about recommended screenings and raise awareness about how to prevent this disease.”

In addition to the information found in the inflatable pop-up, experts will be available to answer questions about colon cancer and colonoscopies and can provide resources for more information.

According to Intermountain Health, the American Cancer Society estimates 153,000 Americans will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer this year, making it the third-most common cancer and the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths. Regular screenings can help take control of colon cancer early, making it easier to treat and beat.

Intermountain Health recommends those with an average risk of colon cancer begin getting regular screenings around the age of 45.

The inflatable popup began its tour in St. George on Wednesday, March 1, and will be working its way up through the state of Utah and into Idaho throughout the month.

For more information or to see the full schedule of the Let’s Get to the Bottom of Colon Cancer tour, visit Intermountain Health’s website here.