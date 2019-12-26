Intermittent Fasting could help you live longer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) (CNN) – Have you heard of Intermittent Fasting? Well it could help you live longer.

A new review shows many people use Intermittent Fasting for weight loss. But the review of past animal and human studies shows it could also reduce blood pressure and improve longevity.

Authors for the review looked at the two methods. The first involves eating only during a 6 to 8-hour window during the day and fasting for 16 to 18 hours.

The other method is 5-2 intermittent fasting, this involves fasting two days a week, generally limiting calories on fasting days to 500. Because the research is relatively new, the review advises doctors to monitor their patients throughout intermittent fasting, and to take the transition slowly.

