Huntsman Cancer Institute nurse dies of COVID-19 complications

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Huntsman Cancer Institute announced Monday that one of their nurses died from COVID-19 complications.

Chiuying Chien was an IHC infusion Center nurse and has worked there since 2012.

She was known as a no-nonsense, dedicated, and compassionate nurse. Hospital officials say Chien held herself to a high standard, was hardworking, and often volunteered for holiday and overtime shifts.

Officials did not say whether Chien had any underlining health issues before her COVID-19 diagnosis.

Chien was loved and admired by her coworkers and patients. She leaves behind a husband and 10-year-old son.