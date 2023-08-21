SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — This summer has seen a rise in harmful algal blooms at local Utah reservoirs, lakes, and rivers. The Utah Dept. of Environmental Quality is warning the public about their presence and the possible health hazards.

What is a harmful algal bloom?

“Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae or harmful algae, aren’t actually algae. Rather, they are aquatic bacteria that photosynthesize like a plant,” DEQ states.

Cyanobacteria reportedly naturally lives in every water body in the world. A harmful algal bloom happens when these bacteria multiply quickly to form a “bloom,” or visible colonies of millions of cells, according to DEQ.

Courtesy of Utah Dept. of Environmental Quality

“Sometimes the cyanobacteria that form these blooms can produce toxins which cause illness and can damage the human kidney, liver, or neurologic system. Pets and livestock are more likely to drink water and be hurt by these toxins,” DEQ states.

Here is a list of Utah water bodies that are currently being affected:

Box Elder County

Mantua Reservoir — Warning Advisory. A harmful algal bloom is present.

Uintah County

Matt Warner Reservoir — Warning Advisory. A harmful algal bloom is present.

— Warning Advisory. A harmful algal bloom is present. Crouse Reservoir — Warning Advisory. A harmful algal bloom is present.

— Warning Advisory. A harmful algal bloom is present. Steinaker Reservoir — Health Watch. Harmful algae may be present.

Utah County

Highland Glen Reservoir — Warning Advisory. Harmful bacteria and viruses may be present.

— Warning Advisory. Harmful bacteria and viruses may be present. Manila Creek Pond — Warning Advisory. Waterborne pathogens may be present.

— Warning Advisory. Waterborne pathogens may be present. Upper Jordan River — Warning Advisory. Harmful algae is present.

— Warning Advisory. Harmful algae is present. Utah Lake — Warning Advisory for all of Utah Lake. Harmful algal blooms are present.

— Warning Advisory for all of Utah Lake. Harmful algal blooms are present. Payson Lakes — Health Watch. Harmful algae may be present.

Wasatch County

Deer Creek Reservoir — Warning Advisory for Charleston Day Use Area. “Everywhere else looks good, but be careful,” DEQ states.

Carbon County

Scofield Reservoir — Warning Advisory. Harmful algae is present.

Juab County

Yuba Lake — Warning Advisory. Harmful algal bloom is present.

Piute County

Otter Creek Reservoir — Warning Advisory for Otter Creek: State Park beach access and Senior Citizen Point. Everywhere else is under a Health Watch.

Garfield County

Panguitch Lake — Warning Advisory. Harmful algae is present.

— Warning Advisory. Harmful algae is present. Calf Creek — Health Watch. Harmful algae mats are present.

Washington County

La Verkin Creek (Zion National Park) — Health Watch.

— Health Watch. Left Fork (including ‘the Subway’), Right Fork of North Creek (Zion National Park) — Warning Advisory.

— Warning Advisory. Lower Virgin River — Health Watch. Harmful algae mats may be present.

— Health Watch. Harmful algae mats may be present. North Fork of Virgin River (including ‘the Narrows,’ Zion National Park) — Health Watch.

Visit the DEQ website here to see an interactive map of all affected areas.