Newsfore Opt-In Form

Health officials urge athletes to stay hydrated during hot summer days

Health

by: Joshua Atkins

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – With temperatures soaring near a record on Tuesday, it’s important to remind everyone to drink water, especially student-athletes as we are near the start of the new school year.

Athletic trainers from Intermountain Healthcare say hydration is extremely important for preventing heat illness.

One student-athlete who talked to ABC4 News says water breaks help him and his teammates perform at the highest level.

Health officials say if an athlete stops sweating, that is a sign of heatstroke and emergency steps need to be made to cool them down.

Some early signs include:

Dizziness, vomiting, pale skin and cold sweats.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Parking crisis at Murray apartment complex's

Tiny Tim's Toy Foundation

Two officers involved, person dead in Salt Lake City shooting

Paint Mine Fire: Crew lay fire retardant Courtesy: Eureka Volunteer FD

The justice files: Justice on hold again

More News

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS