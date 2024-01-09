SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah health officials have confirmed that five people have died from influenza this year, including two children, which they say is a “tragic reminder” to get flu shots.

The Salt Lake County Health Department (SLCoHD) said the two children died within the last 30 days from influenza, marking the first flu-related deaths of someone under the age of 18 during the 2023-24 influenza season in the county. Three others over the age of 50 have also suffered a flu-related death.

Without releasing additional identifying details, health officials said none of the five who died have a record of receiving an annual flu vaccine for the current flu season.

“These deaths are a tragic reminder that influenza is a serious disease,” said SLCoHD Executive Director Dr. Angela Dunn. “Everyone six months and older should get a flu shot every year to prevent serious illness and death and to avoid getting others sick.”

Since the beginning of the flu season – which usually runs from October to May and peaks in January or February – 353 people have been hospitalized with flu-related symptoms in Salt Lake County, according to health officials. Most of those have been over the age of 50 or under the age of four.

Health officials said this flu season is “slightly unusual” due to multiple strains of influenza that are active within the community. In a typical year, health officials only see one strain responsible for most flu-related cases. This year, three strains are circulating in Salt Lake County: Type A(H1N1), Type A(H3N2) and Type B(Victoria). All three are included in the 2023-24 flu vaccine.

“This year’s season flu vaccine is well-matched to the virus strains we’re seeing in circulation,” explained Dr. Dunn. “Vaccination is the best defense against being hospitalized or dying from the flu.”

Getting a flu vaccine can help prevent getting sick with the flu. In “breakthrough” cases where a vaccinated person does still get sick, doctors say the vaccine lessens the severity and the duration of the illness.

Along with the flu, COVID and RSV are also causing serious illness in Utah, both which health officials said are vaccine-preventable.

“The health department encourages people to receive annual respiratory illness vaccines not only to protect themselves but also to protect loved ones who may be more susceptible to serious complications from a respiratory illness,” officials said in a press release.

Flu and COVID vaccines are available throughout Utah, including pharmacies, doctors’ offices and Salt Lake County immunization clinics. RSV vaccines are available at pharmacies and health care providers.

“Getting vaccinated is easy and it saves lives,” said Dr. Dunn.