Five ways to quit smoking one of the most addictive substances in the world

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – “I’m going to quit smoking.” A new year’s resolution that starts with all the determination in the world, until withdrawal hits, then it becomes “when will I fail?”

As withdrawal systems get worse, many start smoking again. Then they quit and put themselves through it again, and again, and again.

If you’ve gone through this and I promise this reporter has, don’t be too hard on yourself.

Most of us go through the cycle over and over again until we can quit. In between, we spend a lot of time feeling bad about not giving up the smokes.

Cut yourself some slack. Nicotine is one of the five most addicting substances in the world and is a key substance in cigarettes that keeps you puffing away. You can beat it, but the key is to make a plan and keep at it. Why a plan? The plan helps you beat the cravings and the triggers.

Here are five ways from the American Lung Association to help you quit smoking.

Utilize a plan that is proven to be both safe and effective in helping you quit for good. Despite what e-cigarette companies want you to believe, switching to vaping is not quitting smoking. E-Cigarettes are tobacco products containing nicotine, and the FDA has not approved any e-cigarette as a quit smoking device. Learn from past experiences. Most of us who have tried to quit before get discouraged, especially if you think about failing before. Instead, treat those experiences as steps on the road to future success. Think about what helped you during those tries and what you’ll do differently in your next quit attempt. You don’t have to quit alone. Enrolling in a tobacco counseling program can increase your chances of quitting successfully. Being in a program can increase your chances of quitting by 60% Talk to a doctor about quit smoking medications. Talking to a doctor significantly increases your chance of quitting successfully. Seven FDA-approved quit smoking medications can help you quit. Make sure you follow the directions and use them for the full duration; they are prescribed. Remember, every smoker can quit. Find the right combination of techniques for you, and keep trying! Slip-ups having a puff or smoking one or two cigarettes – are common, but don’t mean that you have failed.

The most important thing is to keep trying to quit. The more times you try you are that much closer to succeeding.

When you quit there are a lot of good things that start happening to your body.

The first hour after the last cigarette is smoked, your heart rate drops and returns to normal, Blood pressure drops, and circulation improves.

In the first 12 hours your body removes the excess carbon monoxide from the cigarettes.

One day after you quit the risk of heart attack begins to drop.

The third day gets a little scarier, but you have more good things happen inside our bodies. The nicotine levels are depleted. This is healthier. The third day’s flip side is also when you feel the cravings the worst, and the moodiness, irritability, headaches set in.

But this is where you have to not give up, the first 10-15 days are the hardest. It will get better.

But after 1 month your lung function improves, capacity improves, you may notice less coughing and shortness of breath and you may notice your abilities to do cardiovascular exercise is getting better.

It’s not the easiest thing in the world, but you can quit smoking.

Organizations like the American Lung Association and the Utah Department of Health can help get. you started to be smoke free.