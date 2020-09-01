Five Utah hospitals recognized as leaders for LGBTQ+ healthcare inclusion

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Five Intermountain Healthcare hospitals have been recognized by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) as leaders of equality, for their dedication to LGBTQ+ inclusion.

The honor highlights Intermountain’s commitment to equity, inclusion, and a commitment to ensure that everyone in the community feels welcome when receiving care.

According to a press release sent to ABC4 News, “The HRC envisions a world where every member of the LGBTQ+ family has the freedom to live their truth without fear, and with equality under the law.”

The five hospitals earning HRC recognition this year received the highest score of 100. They include:

Intermountain Medical Center in Murray

Alta View Hospital in Sandy

Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City

Riverton Hospital

LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City

“We are proud of Intermountain’s leadership teams, Office of Diversity, LGBTQ+ Caregiver Resource Group, and caregivers who have demonstrated our commitment to more just and equitable healthcare,” said Kevan Mabbutt, executive sponsor of LGBTQ+ caregiver resource group at Intermountain. “This recognition does not signal a victory but is a call to action to truly embody what it means to be a leader in LGBTQ+ healthcare—and we are certainly up to the task.”

How the HRC picks a hospital has four-categories considered, they include patient-centered care, patient services, and support, employee benefits, and policy, along with patient and community engagement.

The release states, “Intermountain recognizes a person’s sexual orientation and gender identity is an important part of their overall health picture. Intermountain knows those in the LGBTQ+ community face some health issues at a higher rate but may be less likely to seek care.”

This past year, Intermountain teamed with the Utah Pride Center for a “Take Pride in Your Health” campaign, that educated and urged members of the LGBTQ+ community to focus on their mental and physical well-being, while ensuring they know Intermountain is a welcoming resource and safe environment for their healthcare.

Rob Moolman, the Executive Director of the Utah Pride Center said, “We commend Intermountain Health care for being recognized for this award and being good partners with the Utah Pride Center and helping with the Pride Festival, Road Rally and other programs in the community like “Take Pride in Your Health.” We appreciate their dedication to community healthcare and seeking to recognize people as their authentic selves.”

This is the first time Intermountain applied for the HRC consideration. HRC President Alphonso David said providing inclusive care for everyone in the community has been vital, especially in during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The health care facilities participating in the HRC Foundation’s Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) are not only on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are also making it clear from their participation in the HEI that they stand on the side of fairness and are committed to providing inclusive care to their LGBTQ+ patients,” David said.

Learn more about Intermountain’s LGBTQ+ programs.