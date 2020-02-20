Fido or feline? Finding out which pet makes you sneeze

(Cleveland Clinic) – Fido or feline, which pet makes you sneeze more? It can be really difficult if you’re an animal lover, but can’t stop sneezing when you’re around them.

According to Micheal Benninger, M.D., of Cleveland Clinic, when it comes to pet allergies, dander is likely to blame. He says ” People are allergic to animal dander, ” “The other thing is that animals pick up dust mites, so dust mites may be part of the whole picture, but mostly, it’s dander issue.” But luckily, there is a way to drill down to exactly what’s making someone miserable.

Dr. Benninger said with traditional skin allergy testing, most people who test positive for cat, will also test positive for dog, but they may only be allergic to one of them.

However, he said advances in allergy testing have made it possible for doctors to drill down to exactly which type of animal is causing an allergic reaction.

“Approximately 40 percent of dog-allergic patients are only allergic to one of those proteins; it happens to be a prostate protein, so it’s only in male dogs,” said Dr. Benninger. “If you’re one of those people who are only allergic to that one component, then you can get a female dog.”

Dr. Benniger said component testing isn’t just for animal allergies – many people use it to detect the severity of their peanut allergy as well.

